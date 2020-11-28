PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this month, the Desert Vista girls cross country team captured a second straight state title.
The Thunder then ran a virtual race, put on by Nike, against other top teams across the U.S., and finished first in the country. Both races were very much a family affair.
"I would say it's not just sport to them. It's kind of a part of who they are," says Desert Vista head coach Megan Ping. She's talking about two of her star runners, who also happen to be her daughters.
Desert Vista sophomore Lauren Ping just won the individual state cross country title for the second year in a row. Older sister and Thunder senior Grace Ping is an Oklahoma State commit who set six world records growing up. The family presence on the team doesn't end there, either. Ryan Ping, the girls' dad, assists his wife on the coaching staff.
"Running has always been sort of a family thing," says Grace.
From the time the girls were young, the whole Ping family participated in local 5k's in Minnesota.
"We would take turns pushing them in the stroller at the races," says Megan.
The stroller couldn't contain their daughters for long. Grace set a Minnesota state record when she was eight. Her first world record followed two years later.
Megan remembers getting a call after that one. "After the race, they said, 'oh, Grace broke the World Age Group Record for the 5k.' And we were like, 'what?'"
Lauren, who's 22 months younger than Grace, laughs, "I just thought that was crazy. I was like, 'I don't know how she does that.'"
Things got crazier still. Grace became a sort of folk hero in 7th grade, beating top high schoolers to win one of the Midwest's biggest cross country races.
"Starting from a young age and winning basically everything," says Grace, sheepishly, "that just became normal to me. So, I just ran. Like, I didn't think about anything."
Megan chuckles, saying, "She looked like a baby compared to some of the girls."
Baby-faced Grace then became the first 7th grader to ever win at the Minnesota high school state meet - and it wasn't just one race. She completed the distance triple crown, capturing titles in cross country and then the two-mile and one mile on the track.
"She was never intimidated," says Megan. "It wasn't like they got super nervous, or get super nervous. They just go out and do their thing, and do the best they can."
Yep, Lauren, too, would come along and claim multiple high school state championships as a middle schooler. When the Ping sisters showed up to a race, everyone else was running for third.
"I think they inspired a lot of other girls their age," says Megan.
"There were so many people coming up to both of us and asking for pictures and autographs," says Lauren. "I was like, 'what the heck is going on?'"
The competition got tougher when the family moved to Arizona last year, but it hasn't really changed anything for the nationally ranked sisters. Grace and Lauren, Lauren and Grace, always out in front, ping-ponging back and forth to the finish line.
"It just changes," says Grace. "Like, sometimes I win, sometimes she wins."
"We get to do all these things together, like race at state and go to Nike Nationals," says Lauren. "It's really cool to do that by itself, but then it's super cool to get to do that with my sister, too."
Running fast, winning races, lifting trophies. It all runs in the family. Very much a Ping thing.