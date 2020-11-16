PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns have traded for one of the biggest names in basketball.
The Suns have acquired Chris Paul and forward Abdel Nader from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a protected 2022 first-round pick. ESPN and The Athletic were the first to report it on Monday afternoon.
“We are excited to welcome Chris Paul and Abdel Nader to Phoenix,” said general manager James Jones in a statement. “Chris’ leadership and competitive approach to the game will have an immeasurable impact on our team. Abdel possesses all the traits on and off the court that will complement our culture.”
The trade comes moments after the NBA lifted its trade moratorium. Paul has 2 years left on a contract that pays him close to $40 million a year.
The acquisition of Paul is the first time since the Suns’ deal to land Charles Barkley in 1992 that the Suns have traded for a player who was an All-NBA selection in the previous season, the team said. This is just the fourth time in Suns history they have made such a trade, also acquiring Dennis Johnson in 1980 and Truck Robinson in 1979.