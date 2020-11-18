PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns decided to go with size depth during Wednesday's NBA Draft.

With the 10th overall pick, the Suns chose Jalen Smith from the University of Maryland. At 6-foot-10, he's considered a power forward/center and will probably be center Deandre Ayton's back up.

"I told my family I wasn't going to cry."Jalen Smith reflects on the emotions of being drafted by the #Suns #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/KCm1PxHohQ — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) November 19, 2020

Last season, Smith averaged 15.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg while shooting 37% from 3-point land. He was a 2020 Third Team All-American and a First Team All-Big Ten member. He blocked more than two shots per game and was chosen to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team.

Many experts considered him a mid- to late-first round pick, so some believe the Suns reached with the 10th pick. But the franchise must have liked his defense and his stretch-4 ability. ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said Smith's pick-and-roll instincts are "excellent."