PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Suns haven't called Veteran's Memorial Coliseum home since 1992 but the "Madhouse on McDowell" is the current team headquarters due to construction at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
"This isn't an old building but it's got a historic feel to it. It's definitely different than any NBA building I've been in," said Suns center Frank Kaminsky, on a Zoom call with local media. "I'm kind of fascinated with the engineering of this building."
Kaminsky hasn't played for the Suns since suffering a knee injury in December. He was diagnosed with a patella stress fracture and the Suns struggled without him. It came just as he was set to return to the lineup the NBA suspended the season.
“I think it’s going to happen pretty soon” #Suns Frank Kaminsky on when the #NBA could return #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/bAXOOFSmi7— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 21, 2020
The Suns center thinks the NBA will make a decision about the season soon. He added that he and many of his peers would be pretty "crushed" if the NBA didn't return in some form.
"I'll go to Saturn to play basketball at this point. I'll go pretty much anywhere. It's been a long time for me. If it's Orlando, Las Vegas, anywhere you've heard rumors about. I'm pretty sure anyone would be excited to go anywhere. I know for me personally I'll go anywhere they tell me to be and I'll be there whenever they tell me to be there," said Kaminsky.
Kaminsky wouldn't go into detail about which of his teammates were working out with him. The NBA rules to enter a team facility are an adjustment.
"It's definitely weird coming into the arena getting your temperature checked. Every single day, having to come in with a mask on," said Kaminsky. "You're normally used to somebody being close to you, setting screens. I think the guideline is 12 feet. If this is the way we have access to basketball I think everyone is going to take it."
Kaminsky had some fun on social media during quarantine making up "workouts."
Idk I’m just making stuff up at this point.... pic.twitter.com/LpsmK2rL9X— Frank Kaminsky III 🦛 (@FSKPart3) April 10, 2020
"You saw the video of my backyard.I would just blast music and my neighbors probably didn't like that too much. That's just things you've got too is get by," said the 5th-year center from Wisconsin.
In all seriousness, the Suns were six games out of a playoff spot. One proposal has the NBA playing five more regular season games. "We got a really competitive bunch. If we got 5 games we're going to go out there and play our 5 hardest games. I think everybody realized with basketball being taken away how lucky and privileged we are."