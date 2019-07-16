Suns Re-Sign Oubre

Kelly Oubre speaks with AZ Family after officially re-signing with the Suns.

 Mark McClune

When Kelly Oubre Jr. was traded to Phoenix in December, he came to town hoping to showcase his skills and cash in during free agency. After hitting the market, Oubre decided to stay with the Suns for a reported two years and $30 million. Oubre expressed his excitement on social.

Reports started to surface last Wednesday that Oubre had resigned but it was made official on Tuesday as Oubre was made available at news conference.

In 40 games for the Suns last season, Oubre averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 block and 1.4 steals per game, the best numbers of his career.

Oubre was traded to the Suns on Dec. 15, along with Austin Rivers, in exchanged for Trevor Ariza. Rivers was waived. Oubre will hit free agency again at 25 years old.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.