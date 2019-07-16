When Kelly Oubre Jr. was traded to Phoenix in December, he came to town hoping to showcase his skills and cash in during free agency. After hitting the market, Oubre decided to stay with the Suns for a reported two years and $30 million. Oubre expressed his excitement on social.
Phoenix must be extremely hot because someone’s in town... 👀✍🏽💜🖤🧡🌊 #Shhh— Tsunami Papi (@KELLYOUBREJR) July 16, 2019
Reports started to surface last Wednesday that Oubre had resigned but it was made official on Tuesday as Oubre was made available at news conference.
“It’s been a good summer for us”##Suns GM James Jones on offseason moves. Making official Kelly Oubre signing #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/uvOG5uXAnE— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 16, 2019
In 40 games for the Suns last season, Oubre averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 block and 1.4 steals per game, the best numbers of his career.
“I’m super excited to be back”Kelly Oubre on resigning with the #Suns #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/9cp9InfIZg— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 16, 2019
Oubre was traded to the Suns on Dec. 15, along with Austin Rivers, in exchanged for Trevor Ariza. Rivers was waived. Oubre will hit free agency again at 25 years old.
