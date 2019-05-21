PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Over two weeks after accepting the job, Monty Williams was finally introduced as the new Head Coach of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The former Head Coach in New Orleans and assistant in Oklahoma City and Philadelphia has long been fan of the Valley.
[VIDEO: Click here to watch the full press conference]
"I've always admired the city from afar. We always stayed up in the Camelback area and it's like, 'man, this is pretty nice," said Williams with a smile.
#Suns introduce #MontyWilliams as Head Coach #AZFamily https://t.co/n2LXa3JXs0 pic.twitter.com/SwEbZrff4Z— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 21, 2019
Williams just finished his run with the Sixers to the Eastern Conference semifinals. He helped build New Orleans into a playoff team and hopes to do the same thing in Phoenix, with the Suns in the middle of a nine-year playoff drought.
"Ultimately it will come down to James, myself and the players," said Williams.
"The players are going to have to embrace a level or work and commitment that it takes to be a champion. That doesn't necessarily mean we're going to win a championship. This organization has won the 5th most games in NBA history. That's a huge thing. You enter the 52nd year, maybe we've lost luster but the tradition is still there."
Williams praised Owner Robert Sarver repeatedly during his introductory news conference and said the two shared a common bond. Sarver has shouldered most of the blame for the team's negative image and lack of success.
"Number one in my conversations with Mr. Sarver, I saw someone who didn't duck the tough questions. We both had tough questions for each other and in this day and age where people throw each other under the bus, make excuses, blame, I didn't see that," said Williams. "I saw a man who really wants to bring success to this city and I mean that with all of my heart."
New Suns Coach Monte Williams on his interview process with owner Robert Sarver. @Suns #RobertSarver @azfamily pic.twitter.com/Ysm2pFXLbD— Joe Pequeno (@JoePequenoTV) May 21, 2019
Williams said the team will run through Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. Booker drew a comparison from former Blazers All Star Brandon Roy. Ayton drew a Anthony Davis comparison. Monty Williams will be the fifth Suns Coach in five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.