Suns introduce new Head Coach Monty Williams

New Suns Coach Monty Williams looks back at some of the highlights from his playing days in the AZ Family archive with Mark McClune.

 Joe Pequeno

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Over two weeks after accepting the job, Monty Williams was finally introduced as the new Head Coach of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.  The former Head Coach in New Orleans and assistant in Oklahoma City and Philadelphia has long been fan of the Valley.

[VIDEO: Click here to watch the full press conference]

"I've always admired the city from afar. We always stayed up in the Camelback area and it's like, 'man, this is pretty nice," said Williams with a smile.

Williams just finished his run with the Sixers to the Eastern Conference semifinals. He helped build New Orleans into a playoff team and hopes to do the same thing in Phoenix, with the Suns in the middle of a nine-year playoff drought. 

"Ultimately it will come down to James, myself and the players," said Williams. 

"The players are going to have to embrace a level or work and commitment that it takes to be a champion. That doesn't necessarily mean we're going to win a championship. This organization has won the 5th most games in NBA history. That's a huge thing. You enter the 52nd year, maybe we've lost luster but the tradition is still there."

Williams praised Owner Robert Sarver repeatedly during his introductory news conference and said the two shared a common bond. Sarver has shouldered most of the blame for the team's negative image and lack of success.

"Number one in my conversations with Mr. Sarver, I saw someone who didn't duck the tough questions. We both had tough questions for each other and in this day and age where people throw each other under the bus, make excuses, blame, I didn't see that," said Williams. "I saw a man who really wants to bring success to this city and I mean that with all of my heart."

Williams said the team will run through Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton.  Booker drew a comparison from former Blazers All Star Brandon Roy. Ayton drew a Anthony Davis comparison. Monty Williams will be the fifth Suns Coach in five years.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.