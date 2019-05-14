CHICAGO (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns couldn't repeat the luck they had in last year's NBA Draft Lottery for 2019.
The team received the sixth overall pick in Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.
The Phoenix Suns were one of three teams who had the best odds of getting the No. 1 pick at 14%. The team had a 52.1% chance of getting a top-four pick.
The Suns were tied for the second-worst record in the NBA at 19-63. The Cavaliers had the same record.
The New York Knicks had the worst record.
The New Orleans Pelicans won the first overall pick, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies and the Knicks.
The Suns won the NBA Draft lottery in 2018 and used the No. 1 overall pick on Deandre Ayton..
The new draft lottery format was designed in 2017 and put into play this year to discourage teams from all-out tanking.
Duke's Zion Williamson will likely be going No. 1 overall in the June 20 draft.
The Suns are in desperate need of a point guard to compliment scorer Devin Booker and Ayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.