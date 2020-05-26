COVID-19 is impacting the Phoenix Suns' $230 million renovation of Talking Stick Resort Arena. The team allowed local media to get their first glimpse inside at the project since the NBA suspended its season and construction commenced.
"What we're looking at is technology. Improve the sanitation level, make people feel more comfortable, maybe going cashless," said Suns president Jason Rowley. "Making sure escalators have UV lighting that kills virus and bacteria, putting down anti-microbial paint in high touch areas. Every team (is) looking at these exact issues."
Every seat will be changed inside the arena. Most of the upgrades you won't see until the projected 2021 completion date. Improvements to Wi-Fi, lighting and audio resolutions, premium experiences like clubs and a bar that overlooks the playing floor will be the major differences.
We still don't know when the Suns will return to competition but the team has returned to workouts at their old home arena, Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum
“I’ll go to Saturn to play basketball at this point.” #Suns center @FSKPart3 offers his thoughts on the return of the #NBA & gives fans a glimpse of workouts inside the #MadhouseonMcDowell #AZFamily https://t.co/uIuUEJLwIe pic.twitter.com/VsT2tVKgTr— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 22, 2020