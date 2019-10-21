PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns tip off the season on Wednesday night. For first year head coach Monty Williams, it marks another chapter in his story of faith, hope and healing.
On Feb. 16, 2016, Williams' wife died tragically in a car accident. Monty's eulogy for his wife was one of the most watched clips on the internet.
Williams stepped away from coaching to see after his five children. The Suns coached used that time to help mold his leadership strategy.
"I think any time you get a chance to do it again, you feel blessed to be able to do it, and you want to be the best version of yourself. But I probably learned the most from moms, spending so much time with my children. Carlines, and PTA meetings and stuff like that, I've learned a new version of leadership. I think I've learned to be effective over right. It's a big thing for me going forward," said Williams.
Williams led the New Orleans franchise to its first playoff berth and was working in Oklahoma City when his wife was killed. He took time off, worked with USA Basketball, and spent two years as the San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations. He returned to the bench last season in Philadelphia.
"It's not something I'm going to talk about forever. I think my kids will never move on from that. It's not something that's going to define me. It's just a tough part about my life. The Lord has been so good to us. He's given us more than I deserve. My kids are in a great place. Obviously, when I can be an encouragement or part of somebody else's rebuild, I want to do that. At the same time, I would express to them that they can't stay there," said Williams.
The NBA isn't his only sports focus. His daughter Janna is a standout volleyball player at Scottsdale Christian Academy.
"I love volleyball. I didn't before, but I just didn't know any better," said Williams. "I love going to other gyms and winning because volleyball gyms are very exciting and loud and chaotic. What I love more than anything about my daughter's team is they're high character girls. They play hard; they're competitive and play for a really good coach who cares about them," said Williams.
The SCA Eagles close out the regular season on Oct. 30.