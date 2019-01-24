booker vs Dieng

Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) takes the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Phoenix. The Timberwolves won 118-91. 

 (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been fined $25,000 for escalating an on-court altercation by pushing Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng in the face.

NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Thursday.

It stems from an incident that occurred Tuesday night in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 118-91 win over the Suns.

The Timberwolves led 82-62 with 5:24 left in the quarter when Booker and Dieng got into a brief altercation, with Booker getting knocked down and responding with a hand to Dieng's face. After a video review, both were ejected.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.