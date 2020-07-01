PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monty Williams wore a mask to Wednesday's Zoom call with reporters. The Phoenix Suns head coach is trying to balance staying safe and getting his team ready for the season restart. The Suns will leave July 7 for Orlando.

"We're not going to ride on Space Mountain," said Williams, via Zoom from Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. "This is 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' stuff that we are trying to will onto other teams. We've talked about embracing hard since I've been here. This team has learned how to embrace hard. We understand what it takes when you're up against hard. You've got to get on the other side of it."

Williams told reporters that Booker wants to cement his spot as one of the best players in the NBA while the team is in Orlando. This week NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he couldn't guarantee that the entire season would be completed. Williams is preparing his team to compete, along with dealing with the unknown.

"I don't think there's anyone going down there that's not concerned," said Williams, a father of five. "This is unprecedented and it's something that we still don't know as much as we thought we knew about it. I can only speak for myself. I have a lot of people that depend on me. So I've tried to do everything that I can so I can stay healthy for my family."

The Suns are scheduled to open the season on July 31. They need to leapfrog five teams in the eight games they'll play to end the franchise's 10-year playoff drought.