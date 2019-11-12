PHOENIX (AP) -- It's the biggest regular season game in years for the Phoenix Suns in downtown Phoenix. Lebron James and the Lakers are in town.  With the win the Suns would tie the Lakers for the best record.

Lebron James is impressed by the Suns so far in 2019-2020.  He spoke to AZ Family this morning at shoot around.

The game is expected to be a sellout.  The Suns are trying to snap a 9 year playoff drought.  They know the eyes of the NBA will be watching.

Usually, Lebron James spends his Tuesdays with family celebrating #TacoTuesday.  The hashtag has caught on with athletes around America.

Lebron was not sure if he'll be observing #TacoTuesday in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Lakers (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

Los Angeles heads to Phoenix for a Pacific Division matchup.

Phoenix finished 11-41 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home a season ago. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.8 last season.

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.

 

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (right shoulder), Troy Daniels: day to day (right knee), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

