PHOENIX (AP) -- It's the biggest regular season game in years for the Phoenix Suns in downtown Phoenix. Lebron James and the Lakers are in town. With the win the Suns would tie the Lakers for the best record.
Lebron James is impressed by the Suns so far in 2019-2020. He spoke to AZ Family this morning at shoot around.
"They're team is really good." #Lebron's thoughts on the 2019-20 #Suns & Devin Booker
The game is expected to be a sellout. The Suns are trying to snap a 9 year playoff drought. They know the eyes of the NBA will be watching.
It's the biggest regular season game for the #Suns in years. How will they handle the extra energy of having #Lebron and the #Lakers in town?
Usually, Lebron James spends his Tuesdays with family celebrating #TacoTuesday. The hashtag has caught on with athletes around America.
YesSir!!! 🌮 TUEEEESSSSSDAY 🗣
Lebron was not sure if he'll be observing #TacoTuesday in Phoenix.
It's #TacoTuesday. How will @KingJames & the @Lakers spend it as they get set to face the @Suns?
Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
Los Angeles heads to Phoenix for a Pacific Division matchup.
Phoenix finished 11-41 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home a season ago. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.8 last season.
Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).
Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (right shoulder), Troy Daniels: day to day (right knee), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).