The Phoenix Suns have traded for one of the biggest names in basketball.
According to ESPN and The Athletic the Suns have acquired Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and draft compensation.
OKC has traded Chris Paul to Phoenix for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/QA1hoZlxzM— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020
The Valley of the Sun is the center of the sports universe. https://t.co/4kYpLbEaAf— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) November 16, 2020
The deal has not been made official by the team. The trade comes moments after the NBA lifted its trade moratorium. Paul has 2 years left on a contract that pays him close to $40 million a year.