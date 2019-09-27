PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Planet Orange is going to another level.
The Phoenix Suns are going all-in on orange with their new Orange Statement Edition uniform the franchise unveiled on Friday.
The bright orange jersey has the iconic sunburst logo on the front with the player's number in white right below.
Near the left shoulder is the PayPal logo, which is the team's sponsor. The player's name on the back is also in white. The shorts are orange and have the "PHX" text on the front of the waistband. The Suns Purple trim appears on the top and bottom.
The Suns said the team will be wearing the all-orange uniforms every Friday during the 2019-2020 season, except for Dec. 27 at Golden State.
The new unis pay homage to the innovate "Seven Seconds or Less" era, which featured two-time MVP, Steve Nash. They were the first Suns team to wear orange uniforms.
To commemorate the new jersey, the Suns said they'll have free orange t-shirt giveaways, with the first being on Friday afternoon at CityScape. There will be one next week at First Friday on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 4 and "various locations throughout the Valley each Friday throughout the season."
Fans will be able to buy the jerseys starting on Oct. 20.
During Friday games at Talking Stick Resort Arena, fans are encouraged to wear orange. There will also be special orange tie-ins at the games including performing acts as part of the Suns Music Series, an exclusive player intro video, limited-time concessions specials, Suns Team Shop discounts, orange signage and lighting throughout Talking Stick Resort Arena and more.
The Suns open the season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.