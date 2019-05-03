PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Suns will have a new home court.
#Suns will build new practice facility at 44th St at just north of Camelback— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 3, 2019
The team announced plans to build a new training facility on 44th Street, just north of Camelback Road on Friday.
Exact details surrounding the facility have not been released.
“Robert Sarver’s investment in our new training facility demonstrates his commitment to ensuring we have the proper resources to compete at the highest level,” said Suns general manager James Jones.
“There are extensive limitations to the player development and training space available in our nearly 30 year old arena. The development of this stand-alone, secure and private facility will enhance our player health, development and wellness capabilities, and allow us to retain and attract the best basketball talent to the Valley for years to come.”
The City of Phoenix recently allocated $230 million for the Suns for renovations to Talking Stick Resort Arena. The deal will keep the Suns playing downtown until 2037. The team's current practice facility is located inside the arena.
