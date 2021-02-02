PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns soon see hundreds of fans in the arena at games. The team announced it'll allow 1,500 fans when the Suns host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Those who are PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket members can check out the ticket presale starting on Thursday for games starting on Monday through the first half of the season, which ends on March 4. Single-game tickets for those games will go on sale for nonmembers on Friday.

The teams also announced it will have a special thank-you to health care workers, offering free tickets to them and their families for the game against the Celtics on Sunday. For more information, head to Suns.com/HeroTickets.

For the fans going, they'll have to wear a face mask at all times except when eating and drinking in their seats. There will be markers around the arena to encourage social distancing and the arena will have Grab & Go concessions, where fans can get food and drinks and checkout using the Phoenix Suns app. Officials will also have cash conversions so there is less contact between staff and fans. The team also said it installed a new HVAC system to help with air circulation in the arena and escalator handrails will have UV-C technology that eliminates bacteria on the surface. Hand-sanitizer stations will be across the concourses on all levels.

First look at refurbished Phoenix Suns arena Due to COVID-19, the Suns were able to complete 20% more of the project.

The Phoenix Suns Arena, which used to be called Talking Stick Resort Arena until last year, is undergoing a $230 million renovation. Welcoming fans is a new 7,000-foot LED wall at the front of the arena along with the self-proclaimed "Valley's biggest sports bar." The jumbotron is now six times larger than the previous one and it has a state-of-the-art sound system.