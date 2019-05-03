PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The Phoenix Suns have hired a new head coach.
The team announced on Friday morning that Monty Williams will coach the Suns.
The Phoenix Suns said on Twitter they have agreed to terms with Williams.
The 47-year-old coach will become the 20th head coach in franchise history. He was most recently the assistant coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been coaching since 2005.
The Suns have agreed to terms with Monty Williams to become the 20th head coach in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/Wm7tU8agIX— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 3, 2019
