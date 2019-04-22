PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It appears the Phoenix Suns are now in the market for another head coach.
The team confirmed on Monday night Igor Kokoskov was fired.
It was first reported by ESPN.
“After extensive evaluation, I determined it is best to move in a different direction with our head coaching position,” said general manager James Jones in a statement. “I want to thank Igor for his work this past season and wish him the best with his future endeavors.”
He went 19-63 during his first and only season, the 2018-19 season, which included a franchise-record 17-game losing skid.
#Suns have reportedly let go of #IgorKokoskov after one season on the job. https://t.co/SKxVQeDtnw— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 23, 2019
According to ESPN, Kokoskov's .232 winning percentage is the worst by any coach in Suns' franchise history.
The Suns are now looking for their seventh different coach in an eight-season span. ESPN is reporting the Suns are looking at Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams.
The Suns haven't made the playoffs since the 2009-2010 season.
The move means Suns star Devin Booker will have his fifth coach since he was selected 13th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.
OFFICIAL: Phoenix Suns relieve Igor Kokoškov of head coaching duties.https://t.co/8B4Cy5oVnp— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 23, 2019
