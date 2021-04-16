Phoenix Suns fans from Surprise get a day to remember

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Suns beat Sacramento last night 122-114. And the win was a little extra special for a couple of Suns fans from Surprise.
Dakoda Roman was all set to enjoy the Suns game from his house. But then a funny thing happened: a post of his blew up on social media. Next thing you know, Dakoda and his dad are at the Suns game, thanks to a little help from his favorite team. Dakoda and Jason's usual pregame routine is to listen to Burns and Gambo on 98.7, where one of the go-to phrases is "Bad news for (insert opponent!"
"It's something that we've always done at home," says Dakoda's father, Jason. "He let me film it for today and put it on Twitter. And then, all this."
This being a chance to be on their favorite radio show, and the Suns responding to Dakoda's video with an offer to see the game in-person.
"It's absolutely ridiculous," says Jason. "Like I told him, it's crazy, and we were just goofing around. We've done other stuff like that before. Nothing ever like this. It's been amazing."
Except for the toll this newfound fame has taken on Jason's cell phone.
"It won't stop vibrating. My watch won't stop buzzing," says Jason. "It's crazy."
A small price to pay, though, for an unforgettable experience.
"Thanks to the Suns organization and everybody on Twitter who helped blow this up and make this possible," says Jason. "It's unreal."