PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns arena has a new look.
Firs look inside renovated #Suns arena. You walk in to the Valley’s biggest sports bar #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/SCQhgg3OsT— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) December 15, 2020
The $230 million renovation will be 80% complete by the time the season tips off on Dec. 23. The Suns will take the new arena amenities for a test drive on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers visit.
The first thing fans see when they walk into the arena is a new 7,000-foot LED wall. The wall between the court and the box office has been opened up to allow fans to see inside the arena during games. It has been replaced by what the Suns are calling the "Valley's biggest sports bar," with other bars in the corner of the arena that allow fans to still watch the action while ordering.
Phase 1 of the construction began in March. Due to COVID-19, the Suns were able to complete 20% more of the project, with upgrades to suites and an upper-level food court set for completion before the 2021-22 season.
The arena has a new jumbotron that is six times larger than the previous one. It also features a state-of-the-art sound system and a reinforced roof that can host almost any event.
The Suns' locker room has been moved to the north end of the building. The team will enter the arena through two suites. Fans in the first six rows will have access to Club Gila, a high-end club with complimentary food and beverage.