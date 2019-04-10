PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The New Orleans Pelicans are walking through a situation that is some Suns fans' worst fear.
"In 31 years I hadn't had anything that would equal this kind of fallout”https://t.co/eiI3XtnXXd— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2019
Former Suns head coach Alvin Gentry called star player Anthony Davis' efforts to try to be traded by the team the most "toxic" thing he's seen in the NBA in 31 years.
[WATCH: Suns star Booker answers whether he's happy in Phoenix]
The Phoenix Suns finished the season with the worst record in Devin Booker's four years in the league. Arizona's Family asked Booker if he is happy playing here in Phoenix.
"I'm very happy and I think the true fans know that."Despite the worst win total of his career, #DevinBooker says he's staying the course with the #Suns. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/OJwtXI20kk— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 10, 2019
"I'm very happy and I think the true fans know that," said Booker. "They know how much I care about this city and how much I want to win here."
Booker has averaged 21.75 wins a season in his four-year career in Phoenix. He did average a career-high 26 points but knows he can't win on his own.
"We don't want to be known as losers."#Suns star #DevinBooker on his team's 19 win season, the lowest win total of his career. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/JorfGAF8t3— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 10, 2019
The Suns star said he wanted 2018 to be the last season he didn't make the playoffs. The Suns drought is now at nine seasons. With reports of Jeff Bower set to take the controls of the franchise as VP of Basketball Operations, Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov responded to questions about his future.
"This is part of the business."With reports of Jeff Bower being named VP of Basketball Operations for the #Suns, #IgorKokoskov took questions about his future stride. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/nWhNqqRdiJ— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 10, 2019
Next up for the Suns is the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, March 14. The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, with the Suns having a 14% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight season.
Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov Wednesday on his future: "One day at a time. This is part of the business - you get hired, you get fired. You don't think about it. You just do your job as best you can." pic.twitter.com/uYN7ZIi5tV— Tim Ring (@timringTV) April 10, 2019
