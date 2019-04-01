PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Devin Booker doesn’t always meet the media after morning game day shoot-arounds, but the Suns shooting guard stood tall Monday morning – answering his critics in the wake of his three-game, 157-point scoring barrage that’s prompted a late-season national debate and dialogue.
The Suns have gone 0-3 during that stretch and some in the national media have accused Booker and the Suns of prioritizing point chasing and stat stuffing as the losses mount.
[RELATED: Booker scores 50 in back-to-back games but Suns lose again]
“Negative critics, they’re just doing their job,” Booker said. “I’ve never understood it so I don’t put any attention towards it, honestly. No, it doesn’t [bother me]. I put all my focus on the people who are supportive of me – and there are a lot of them. There are a lot of kids who look up to me as a role model and there are a lot of Suns fans who appreciate everything I do for the team.”
For the Suns team, the season is already lost. The roster, thanks to a rash of late-season injuries and other factors, is hardly at full strength.
Booker is playing against a stacked deck and he knows it. The 22-year-old has clearly made an on-court decision in the season’s waning days – he’s going to have to put up monster scoring totals for his team to have a chance to win.
For three straight games, he has – but it hasn’t worked. One national NBA writer in particular, Ben Golliver of SI.com, has seen enough and did not hold back in his recent assessment of Booker and the Suns.
[MORE: Sports headlines on azfamily.com]
“The way the Suns are conducting themselves in these games, it’s atrocious,” said Golliver in a recent Twitter rant. “I think Devin Booker is already too old for this nonsense. I kind of got it when he was 20-years-old, stat padding, chasing 70 points against the Boston Celtics but Booker’s been in the league [too long]. They’re putting him back into a game when they’re down 30 points, they’re encouraging him to go 1-on-3 against triple teams to jack up contested shots just to chase his number. I was surprised [Jazz coach] Quin Snyder even shook [Igor Kokoskov’s] hand the other night [after the game], that’s how embarrassing it was for the Suns.”
Booker was asked Monday if any of this criticism he’s taking makes any sense.
[RELATED: Gobert sets dunk record, Jazz cruise despite Booker's 59]
“No, it’s doesn’t,” said Booker. “So, I don’t even deal with it – it’s easier that way. I know some people around me sometimes read it and get bothered by it and they ask me if it bothers me, and I tell them, 'No, it doesn’t.' I have bigger fish to fry. I have goals and dreams that I’m trying to reach. I know what I have to work on personally – so I work on that every day and try to be better every time I step out on the court.”
Booker fielded one final question from Arizona's Family on the topic – an opportunity to set the record straight. When he has a high-scoring game and his team loses, how does he view the night?
“We didn’t win so we obviously have to do better on the defensive end,” said Booker. “We have to execute better on the offensive end. There’s always things you can work on in this game of basketball – and once you understand that and work towards that, I think that’s how you become the best player you can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.