PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Suns Coach Monty Williams had only one planned activity for Orlando that wasn't a team practice. Williams gathered his team to watch the 2017 film, "The Uncomfortable Truth."
Williams came across the film during quarantine. It was the third time he watched it.
July 14, 2020
Williams reflected on the film in his Monday news conference. It's the story of Loki Mulholland, a white man and the son of a civil rights activist. He dives into the 400-year history of institutional racism in America. He is confronted with the shocking reality that his family helped start it all from the very beginning.
"I think some of them will watch it again because it's one of those movies you can learn from," said Williams. "I've expressed to them, without trying to be overbearing, when you find out these facts to try to look at it through the lens of love and understanding. It's hard to watch this stuff to not get emotional, but the emotion can take you to a place where it's hard to recover."
"We can not change our history but we can learn from it. And I'm not quite sure we're learning from it."
Williams can trace part of his family history back to a plantation in North Carolina. He says "its heavy" to think about, noting that when his grandfather first shared with him where the name Williams came from that he couldn't even say anything.
"The business of slavery is the business of human misery," said Williams. "To think that people in my lineage went through such horrific conditions and horrific situations -- and all the work and sacrifice that so many people did for me to be in this position."
"The Uncomfortable Truth" is available on Amazon Prime.