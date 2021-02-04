PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Suns are just days away from welcoming back fans to the arena. Only healthcare workers will be allowed at Sunday's game against Boston, with 1,500 tickets available to the general public starting Monday night against Cleveland.
The Suns have been planning for this moment for months. Obviously, having fans is entirely dependent on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. Once the City of Phoenix gave the Suns the go-ahead to make this happen, the Suns made sure it did.
"When the curtains open, you better be ready to go," says Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley.
After months of a newly renovated arena filled with empty seats, it's hard for Rowley to put into words the impact of having fans at games.
"The fans bring such an element that you can't really even express it," says Rowley. "I'm really excited to see just how loud 1,500 fans in the building with a mask on their face are able to be. I'll bet you that we'll be happily surprised, and our players will be as well. We're going to be able to feel that energy."
Obviously, limiting fans to 1,500 means there are still about 17,000 seats that will remain empty. And for the time being, don't expect any dancers or in-game promotions on the court, as 30 feet around the court is limited to basketball personnel tested for COVID regularly.
That just means the Suns have to get a little more creative when it comes to entertaining the fans. And that's where the new-look arena really pays off.
"What we're trying to do is make up for it with our video boards, our music, the sound system," says Rowley. "All those things are going to be great."
Other changes like cashless spending and grab-and-go concessions were already going to happen before COVID even started. Now, they'll simply take place in the context of social distancing. Not the ideal gameday environment, but the necessary one.
"So many people have suffered a lot through this in so many different ways," says Rowley. "And just being able to provide people with that outlet and that ray of hope is something that is very important to us. We take it seriously."
If coronavirus numbers stay low, the plan is for the seat limit to expand to 3,000 seats starting for the Suns' home game against Brooklyn on February 16.