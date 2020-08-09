Phoenix Suns legend Paul Westphal fighting brain cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Suns legend Paul Westphal is battling brain cancer.
The news was announced by his long-time friend, former New York Daily News sports writer Mike Lupica.
🙏🏻 prayers for #Suns legend Paul Westphal. https://t.co/yeKSP2qVUw— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 9, 2020
Westphal has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same brain cancer that killed John McCain. The Suns retired Westphal's number 44 in 1989. He helped lead the Suns to the 1976 NBA finals as a a player. As a coach, he led the Suns to the 1993 Finals against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Last September, Westphal was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He is 69 years old.