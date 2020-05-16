PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- So how did you spend your Saturday? Phoenix runner Zach Bitter spent most of his on a treadmill, breaking a world record. Bitter ran 100 miles in 12:09:15, smoking the previous record for fastest 100 miles on a treadmill by more than 22 minutes. That's an average pace of 7:18 per mile.
There were several bathroom breaks in those 12 hours, and Bitter told AZ Family at mile 87, he actually had to sit down and let his mind reset.
"Yeah, you know I actually don't feel too bad right now," said Bitter, minutes after finishing. "I think the treadmill's just such a mental hurdle, that getting off of it is the biggest runner's high that one could ever imagine. That was the hardest part, it was definitely more of a psychological battle than I anticipated, and I went in knowing it was going to be a psychological battle."
Bitter said the treadmill record was a silver lining of all the outdoor races being canceled these last two months. His run Saturday was streamed live on YouTube, with people all over the world watching. The run was in partnership with NordicTrack, and Bitter used a NordicTrack X22i treadmill.
He also already holds the 100-mile indoor track world record. As for what's next, Bitter told AZ Family he thinks he can take a few more minutes off that land record, and could see himself taking another stab at it in the not-too-distant future.