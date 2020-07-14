PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Rising returned to competitive play with a win on Saturday night. On Tuesday the franchise made history.
14-year-old Ansuh Kanneh is the youngest player ever to sign with the club.
Phoenix Rising sign 14 year-old to contract #AZFamily https://t.co/n5TW5cHXmX— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 14, 2020
Kanneh is a Glendale resident. He's originally from Liberia, joining Phoenix Rising FC’s academy team in mid-May after beginning his youth soccer career with Phoenix Rush.
“The first thing we noticed about Ansuh was his athleticism,” said Rising FC Head Coach Rick Schantz. “He’s very quick, very agile. When we brought him into training, he was very humble, very respectful. His family fought hard to come to America and gain citizenship. The way he behaves and fits right in… for a kid his age, it is very impressive."
Kanneh will register as a USL academy signing, so he'll get to keep his amateur status. He's the second 14 year-old to sign a USL deal.
Kannah scored 15 goals playing for the North High School varsity team at age 13. Kanneh is already a junior in high school.