PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix Rising is competing in their second USL Championship game in three seasons. Rising will play Tampa Bay Rowdies on Sunday, November 1. A win versus Tampa Bay would be the state's first major soccer championship in Arizona history.

"Unless you've lost a final, you don’t know how bad that hurts," goalie Zac Lubin said. "We prepared and did everything we could in 2018 and still came up short. The momentum we have is great but that’s not what is going to get us the win."

Unlike other seasons where the wins seemingly came easier, Phoenix Rising faced a lot of adversity in losing their head coach Rick Schantz and star player Junior Flemmings during a duration of the season.

"As a head coach and as a manager, one of the things that makes me the most proud is that I could step away, whether it was forced or chosen, and nothing changes," Head Coach Rick Schantz said. "They don’t skip a beat and these guys came together and it's their team."

Rising are the Western Conference Champions after beating El Paso Locomotive, but that's not good enough.

"We’ve won two Western Conference titles since I’ve been here," Schantz said. "To win the big trophy and bring it back to Phoenix is something that I think this community is missing and the state of Arizona. It would be pretty cool and something to be remembered by."

After forfeiting home field advantage out of respect for the LGBTQA community, Rising will play the Rowdies on the road on November 1.