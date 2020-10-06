PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - The United Soccer League (USL) announced Tuesday that Phoenix Rising FC midfielder, Junior Flemings, has been issued a six-game suspension and has been ordered to pay a fine after using homophobic slurs at a game against San Diego Loyal SC on Sept. 30.

Flemings will also remain on an administrative leave for the remainder of his contract.

The incident happened sometime during the first half. The slur was directed at Collin Martin. In response, the team walked off the pitch and forfeited the game, even though they were winning 3-1.

“Phoenix Rising accepts and supports the results of this investigation,” said Phoenix Rising FC General Manager Bobby Dulle. “These actions could not be more contrary to the core values of our organization, and we apologize to all who were affected.”

Coach Rick Schantz will also be on indefinite administrative leave.

“We will use this as an opportunity to learn, grow and be a force for change, as we work towards eradicating bias from our sport and our community,” said Dulle.

Both the San Diego Loyal and Phoenix Rising released a statement together on Oct. 3rd, regarding plans to work together to help fix the problems with racist and homophobic speech in professional soccer.

“Prejudiced language and bigotry has no place in sport or anywhere else for that matter,” said Berke Bakay, Governor of Phoenix Rising FC. “The on-field events of Wednesday’s match could not be more contrary to the values of our organization. Bringing both clubs together to fight prejudice will undoubtedly lead to great things. We look forward to the implementation of these educational programs and hope that they can serve as a model for our league.”

"We’ve received affirmation and an outpouring of support following our actions these last two matches," said Warren Smith, Co-Founder and President of SD Loyal SC. "The purpose of our stand was to raise awareness, spread love and eliminate hate in all forms. We believe in second chances and look forward to working with Phoenix Rising on productive ways we can forgive, educate, and grow from these moments."