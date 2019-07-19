TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Friday night, the Phoenix Rising host Austin Bold on their home turf. The Rising have won nine straight matches and could tie a USL Championship record if they win Friday night.
The Phoenix Rising soccer club has sold out 12 straight matches.
[PREVIEW: Phoenix Rising looking for 10th straight win]
Friday's match will also be $1 Beer Night, where the team is 11-0-0 on beer nights.
Phoenix Rising will also be looking to avenge their first loss of the season.
The match starts at 7:30.
