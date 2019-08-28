TACOMA, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Rising F.C. had some tense moments watching their team on Tuesday night in Tacoma.
Rising trailed by a goal with 15 minutes to play, with their 15-match win streak in jeopardy.
Like a lightning strike, Rising scored 3 goals in a 5-minute span running Rising’s USL record win streak to 16.
Solomon Asante scored on a header to tie the game at 2.
Moments later Kevin Lambert took the ball into the teeth of the defense with Adam Jahn blasting a rebound home to give Rising the lead.
For good measure, Junior Flemings connected from long range to make it 4-2.
The three goals in five minutes might have been the best moment of the streak.
Rising tries to make it 17 in a row Saturday night in Colorado.