AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two sports venues in the Valley are planning on welcoming fans back in the stands soon.
Phoenix Raceway announced on Friday morning that a limited number of fans will be permitted during the three-day event in November. At this time, it is unclear how many fans will be allowed into the grandstands in Avondale.
As a result of the limited seating, some ticket holders will be issued a credit towards the 2021 race. Season ticket holders will receive priority as part of the ticketing process. The new INField Experience will not be available and those who have purchased this experience will receive a credit.
Click here for more information about the safety protocols in place at the racetrack.
Phoenix Rising FC also announced on Friday they will welcome under 1,000 season-ticket members to the stands. Those members will be allowed to attend Friday, Sept. 11 match at Casino Arizona Field near Tempe.
All fans and staff members will be required to wear a facemask at all times. Fans will not be allowed to carry a bag into the stadium. Click here for more information about Phoenix Rising games.