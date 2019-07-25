PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Professional basketball is returning to the "Madhouse on McDowell" in 2020.
The former home of the Phoenix Suns is going to be the temporary home of the Phoenix Mercury.
[WATCH: Phoenix Mercury moving to Veterans Memorial Coliseum]
The Mercury will play its entire WNBA 2020 home schedule at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.
The team's usual home, Talking Stick Resort Arena, will be undergoing a $230-million renovation and the coliseum was the best option for the team for a temporary home court.
“Returning to ‘The Madhouse’ was absolutely the right move for our team and we are grateful to our ownership, management and the management of the Coliseum for making it possible,” said Mercury Chief Operating Officer Vince Kozar in a news release. “Staying centrally-located for our fans, and finding a home for games and practices that puts the least amount of stress on our players and staff was crucial. We will make the Coliseum feel like home and the X-Factor will make it feel like ‘The Madhouse’.”
It will be the first professional basketball played in the building since May of 1992 when the Suns faced the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA playoffs.
The arena will get upgrades to the seating, an HD videoboard, and better lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.