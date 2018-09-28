It’s a dream week for four of Phoenix First Tee’s top golfers. Mika Miata, Michelle Koom, Jack Briedenbach and Taylor Harvey all qualified to play at Pebble Beach, in the Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship.
“This has been such a dram for me since I started with the first tee,” said Mika Miyata, who attends Desert Vista High School.
“And to be going with my best friends is such a dream for me.”
80 kids are selected to play in the tournament, along side some of the game’s legends.
Phoenix is only the second chapter ever to send four golfers to the event.
Miyata, Michelle Koo(Basis Scottsdale) and Taylor Harvey(Cactus Shadows) and Jack Breidenbach(Chaparral) will spend all week at one of the game’s iconic spots.
“From U.S. Opens to Pro-Ams every year,” said Breidenbach, who won the 2018 Pure Insurance Putt-a-thon.
“It’s fun to get to go back another year and see all your friends. It’s definitely going to be cool that some of friends will be home watching us on tv.”
The golfers had to carry a five or under handicap to qualify.
They also had to keep the nine core values of organization; honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgement.
“Each of them are really important to me like respect, confidence, courtesy,” said Koo. “It’s things that I apply every single day and it has shaped my character to this day.”
“Normally, if you get one or two kids chosen you're doing back flips,” said Kevin Terry, Executive Director of First Tee Phoenix.
“This year lucky enough to have four of our kids selected. We're really proud of them to get to this point and they're going to be great reps of our chapter.”
For Taylor Harvey, this week has even more meaning.
“It just means a lot to our community being a native Hopi Apache girl,” said Harvey, who’s been a member of the First Tee Program since she was eight.
“Hopefully this will be the first of many to get into golf and be on this stage.”
The tournament runs through Sunday. You can watch it on Golf Channel.
