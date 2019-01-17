(3TV/CBS 5) - Professional Bull Riders arrive in the Valley with a heavy heart. Mason Lowe, 25, was stomped by a bull on Tuesday night in Denver and died due to his injuries.
PBR CEO Sean Gleason joined AZ Family via Facetime before he made the trip to the Valley for this weekend's competition.
Q: How do you help everyone process this?
A: The bull riders keep the circuit going. If they didn’t absolutely love what they do this sport wouldn’t exist. I know most of these guys that compete would be riding these bulls in the backyard and paying to get on bulls. So to do it as a professional athlete is not a big ask or stretch for those guys. I’ve been around bull riders the last 20 years and to a man that’s how they view the world. For us internally, the decision to get back on Wednesday night, 24 hours after Mason was killed in the arena. It was a pretty simple one for us. I know they had to soul search. But what they came back with was, Mason would have wanted them to ride. We’ve had two deaths in the last 20 years in the “unleash the beast” series. It’s not like it’s a weekly occurrence. If you compare it to motor sports or football or other sports, you’re going to find that statistically its not as dangerous as those sports are.
Q: How does the circuit balance safety and the danger of it?
A: If you look at the safety enhancements in 25 years at PBR. The vest used to not exist until created by one of PBR’s founders Cody Lambert. The vest has saved countless lives from blows that I believe would have been fatal. Designed to disperse weight from a hit like that and protect people from puncture woulds. But it’s not designed to protect people in every circumstance otherwise we’d all be walking around with those bests on. We’ve made modifications to the vest, tested new materials. We’ve looked at what we can do to enhance the safety of those bull riders. A lot of it is based on the choices they make to successfully compete as a bull rider, you can’t put them in a steel suit and have them ride a bull.
Q: Why didn't the vest work for Mason?
A: I’ve talked to the surgeons and some of the others. There’s no definitive answer as to why it didn’t work. It was a very defensive blow to the chest that likely no vest even a steel plate wouldn’t have helped Mason survive that particular blow.
AZ Family also spoke with Lowe's friends, current #1 Jess Lockwood and in arena entertainer Flint Rasmussen. Both believe their friend would want them to go on with the show this weekend.
A memorial fund has been set up in Mason Lowe's honor. Fans in Denver raised $80,000 in a matter of hours on Wednesday. To donate click here.
