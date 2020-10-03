One of the biggest games of the NFL weekend has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.
The Patriots at Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
The #Chiefs vs #Patriots game will be moved to Monday or Tuesday #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/QqlAh7aGEP— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) October 3, 2020
The Bears and Colts game has been moved to the CBS afternoon window. Also the Raiders and Bills play on Sunday afternoon.
The Cardinals play the Panthers at 10 am in Carolina.
