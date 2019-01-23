PHOENIX (Cronkite) — With his time running out, baseball minds are split on if Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame.
Despite continuing to trend upward in recent years, Bonds still has yet to garner the necessary 75 percent of the vote to be enshrined in Cooperstown.
On Tuesday, the former Arizona State standout fell short of the required 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association, securing 59.1 percent.
Bonds is regarded as one of the most talented players in baseball history but also became the face of what many baseball purists describe as a tainted era in the sport’s history. Bonds’ name has been tied to steroid use.
His resume speaks volumes. In 22 seasons, Bonds won an unprecedented seven NL Most Valuable Player awards. He is the only player in baseball history to have 500 steals and 500 home runs. His 762 home runs are the all-time record. He won eight Gold Glove awards and finished with a career .444 on-base percentage.
“I never, ever check his name,” said ESPN baseball analyst Pedro Gomez. “I think those that do check his name have no issue with it. They’re looking at it differently.”
With many of the Hall of Fame voters agreeing with Gomez, Bonds never eclipsed 40 percent of the votes in his first three years on the ballot. However, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America has gone through a changing of the guard, with a wave of new, younger baseball writers having a vote. With that influx of new blood, Bonds began trending upward.
Steve West, a biographer for the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), said younger baseball writers tend to care less about the influence of performance enhancing drugs.
“They think Barry (Bonds) was a great player and deserves to be in,” West said.
The support Bonds has received from voters has risen steadily, going from 44.3 percent in 2016 to 59.1 percent in the most recent balloting.
Bonds has received support from a number of baseball pundits including The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark and ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian, Keith Law and Peter Gammons among others. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, 70.6 percent of first-time voters had Bonds on their ballot, reinforcing the idea that new voters feel differently about Bonds than long-standing members of the BBWAA.
However, Bonds now has only three years of eligibility remaining on the BBWAA ballot and with his voting totals increasing marginally year to year (he gained 2.7 percent from 2018 to 2019), it appears many voters remain steadfast in their no votes.
The most notable caveat to Bonds’ case is the recent induction of some other players associated with PEDs.
“Mike Piazza got in, and everyone who covered baseball knew Mike Piazza was using PEDs, and everyone knew Jeff Bagwell was using PEDs, ” said author Jeff Pearlman, who wrote “Love Me, Hate Me: Barry Bonds and the Making of an Antihero. “There came a point, and I guess it’s a fair question, ‘If we’re going to let guys like Piazza and Bagwell in, well, Bonds is better than both of them, so we might as well let him in.’ ”
Many argue that Bonds produced numbers that were Hall-of-Fame worthy long before his PED usage. Throughout the 1990s Bonds was a force. He hit for power and average while consistently putting up 30 or more steals and home runs a year en route to a slashline of .301/.432/.603.
Still, many voters have not been swayed, including Gomez, who said that Bonds can only blame his own decisions if he is never enshrined.
“If you play 18 holes of golf, and you are having the round of your life for 17 holes, and on the 18th you shoot one into the woods and you say, ‘You know what, I’ve had such a great round, I’m just going to drop one from here,’ your whole round is gone at that point,” Gomez said. “He could’ve easily been a Hall of Famer on the first ballot, but he made a choice.”
The clock is ticking for Bonds. Over the seven years he has been eligible, he has gone from receiving 36.9 percent of the vote to 59.
