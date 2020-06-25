PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona native and Olympic silver medalist Lyndsey Fry, who now works for the Arizona Coyotes, is serving as commissioner for the Grand Canyon State Games Virtual 5K Pride run happening June 26 and 27.
"It's been really fun. I'm super excited that the Coyotes are jumping on board and it definitely makes me feel love and supported," Fry said. "I think it is ultimately going to take this event to new heights."
The Arizona Coyotes are also launching a “Show your Pack Pride” jersey, with proceeds benefitting LGBTQ organizations. Fry shares that the Coyotes have been nothing but supportive.
"I was just super happy. This is kinda something I was doing independently initially and our new CEO, like, right after starting was like, 'What are we doing for pride month?'" Fry said.
Those participating in the virtual 5K Pride Run will receive a medal in the mail along with other promotions. Proceeds from the race will benefit One N Ten, an LGBTQ organization. Fry takes immense pride in being the run’s ambassador.
"It takes some people a really long time to accept who they are and it sometimes takes friends and family and society twice as long if not longer to really understand and accept it," Fry said. "I do think it's important that people have someone to look to and tell them that it wasn’t always easy for me and now I'm truly the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life."
For more information on the Grand Canyon State Games Virtual 5K Pride run, go to https://www.azsportsent.com/pride-5k.