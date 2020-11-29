GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The NFL said Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers could be coming to Arizona to play their home games after tighter COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place in California.

On Saturday, Santa Clara County released new COVID-19 restrictions banning all contact sports and implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away, leaving the team to search for a new home to finish out the season.

According to Ian Rapoport with NFL.com, officials from the team spent Saturday working on a plan for the rest of the year but nothing has been decided yet. However, some sources tell the NFL that they will most likely play their final three home games at State Farm Stadium here in Glendale.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that no fans will be allowed at their next home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 6. The Cards point to the latest COVID-19 numbers and guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services as reasons for keeping fans out. There will be a limited number of spectators allowed but it'll be made up of family members of Cardinals players and employees.

NFL says they would like the 49ers to play in an NFL stadium. Another option the team is considering is a stadium in Texas, according to Rapoport.

The NFL says the team is still trying to figure out a plan for practices. The team might practice in Arizona, or another location that is more than 150 miles away from their area.

Today the 49ers will head to Los Angeles to play the Rams and will be back home before the new restrictions go into effect at midnight. A final decision should be made by then, according NFL.com.