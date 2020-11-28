SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mogollon Mustangs are the first football state champions crowned in Arizona in 2020, after holding off the Williams Vikings 38-30 in the 1A title game Saturday night.
After a long drive for both teams to Coronado High School in Scottsdale, it was a relatively low scoring first half for 8-man football. Mogollon scored early in the third quarter to take a 26-8 lead.
But the defending champion Vikings would not go away easily. Behind a pair of Zain Grantham touchdown passes, Williams cut the deficit to 26-24 going into the fourth quarter.
It was back and forth from there. Mogollon's Cael Porter scored to put his team back up eight before Grantham ran one in with about four minutes left. Williams had a chance to tie at this point, but the two-point conversion failed.
The Mustangs would score again with a little more than a minute on the clock to go ahead 38-30 and put the clamps on defensively to preserve the win.
Mogollon finishes the season unbeaten, capturing the program's fifth state title and first since 2014. Prior to this game, the Mustangs had beaten every opponent by at least 38 points.