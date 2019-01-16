(3TV/CBS 5) - News of MLS expansion to Austin, Texas seemed to be bad news for the Valley’s hopes of landing a franchise. That’s not necessarily the case. Phoenix Rising issued this statement to AZFamily to clarify what move meant for Valley soccer fans.
In a statement to AZ Family, Club Governor Berke Bakay said:
“In our discussions with MLS Commissioner Don Garber, he informed us of the possibility that the owner of the Columbus Crew franchise would potentially move his team to Austin, and the MLS would backfill a team in Columbus to honor that community’s history of commitment to the league. During MLS’ recent visit to Phoenix, they again shared the probability of adding Austin to the league. This, combined with MLS Commissioner Garber’s announcement at the MLS final that the league would not cap its expansion to only 28 teams, is more good news for us in Phoenix. In fact, the addition of Austin makes Phoenix even more important to MLS, in order to balance the number of teams in the western United States. All of us at Phoenix Rising FC congratulate Austin on its entry to the MLS, and we greatly look forward to having them on our match schedule when we join them in the league.”
Rising set attendance records in 2018 making a run to the USL championship game.
#MLS expanding to Austin doesn’t seem to be a bad thing at all for @PHXRisingFC . Here’s what @berkebakay told #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/g0eifWQSEe— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) January 17, 2019
