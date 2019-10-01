SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fans might not even notice a difference at Salt River Fields this fall. An umpire still sets up behind the plate, and calls balls and strikes. The strikes though are actually being called by a computer.
“I’m actually a big fan of it,” said Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Jake McCarthy. “Maybe not so much for catchers. And I haven’t had the high strike called on me. This strike zone plays very true, armpits to knee caps.”
[VIDEO: Arizona Fall League testing out robo umpires]
Before every game, the home plate umpire dawns in iPod-looking device and earpiece. The computer takes control after that. After each pitch, a computer records if the ball crossed the plate and relays the information to the umpire in his ear.
“For the most part it’s been 90% right,” said Minnesota Twins prospect Royce Lewis. “There’s a couple close calls to get people out that you notice more. It needs just a little more fine-tuning.”
Umpires are staying silent on the new technology. The players that Arizona’s Family talked to had mixed emotions about “robo-umps.”
“I think it’s really good for baseball,” said Tampa Bay Rays prospect Shane Baz. “The only thing that’s tricky now is the batter’s heights, that and the tiny delays between calls.”
“It feels unnatural to me. I had some friends and family visit and they couldn’t figure out why the umpire’s call was taking so long,” said Tampa Bay Ray prospect Drew Strotman. “I made the joke when I came in the dugout that I’m the kind of pitcher who would find a way to complain about an automatic strike zone.”
The Arizona Fall League will use the technology for every game at Salt River Fields, including the championship game on Oct. 29. There are no immediate plans to implement the “robo umps” in the Big Leagues any time soon.