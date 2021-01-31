PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grand Canyon University's women's basketball team is off to a 9-3 start under new head coach Molly Miller. The first-time Division I coach is injecting life into the program with her infectious energy, which can only fully be appreciated by watching the Lopes work. AZ Family mic'd up Miller for a recent practice.

"I always knew as a player, I fed off of energy, so I think that's just what I try to give 100% of the time, is all my energy and effort," says Miller.

The Division II Coach of the Year the last two seasons, Miller is quickly instilling a frenetic energy defensively. GCU leads the country, forcing 27 turnovers a game.

"Energy's contagious and it starts from the top down," she says. "That's kind of my mantra, is come in every day and just kind of fuel them with my energy on the court."

Miller is also investing in family. Her kids, four-year-old Crosby, and one-year-old Cy, are already fixtures around the program.

"Being a mom coach, I think is the greatest gift in the whole entire world," she says. "My kids love the game of basketball, and even more so, they love these girls behind me as their own big sisters."