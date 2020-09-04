PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The high school football season is less than a month away as official practices for the fall football season will start on September 7.
One Pinnacle football player has already been making a major impact on the Pioneers roster.
"For a kid, I’m still blown away that he was able to play varsity as a freshman in his first year of ever playing football," Pinnacle Head Coach Dana Zupke said.
At 6'6", 220 pounds, it's hard to miss sophomore tight end and wide receiver Duce Robinson. Robinson, passes every eye test in America. Coach Zupke isn't the only one impressed. Arizona State University offered Robinson a football scholarship at a 7-on-7 flag football tournament before he ever played a down of tackle football.
"I tell everyone there’s an NFL player that played at Desert Mountain a few years ago, Mark Andrews, and I think there is a lot of comparison there," Zupke said.
For Robinson, there's nothing like playing football.
"It's just so much fun. Nothing really compares to it," sophomore tight end Robinson said. "Hearing the fans cheer and being under those lights, there’s nothing really like it."
Robinson, a three-sport athlete, excels in baseball and basketball. And now he is entering his second season of ever playing tackle football.
"Having JD (JD Johnson) as my quarterback last year, like he was about as good of a quarterback and a leader as I could get," Robinson said. "He really helped me learn the game, and he was a really good teacher."
Football runs in Robinson’s blood, his father, Dominic Robinson, was a big-time athlete at Florida State and was one of the most sought after recruits in the country out of high school.
"My dad played both football and baseball at Florida State, so I've kinda always wanted to follow in his footsteps," Robinson said.
Duce plans to wear jersey No. 2 this season and moving forward in his football and sports career.
"Last year I got stuck with 99, but this year Coach let me have 2, so that was pretty cool," Robinson said.
Pinnacle will host Horizon High School in week one on October 2.