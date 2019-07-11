MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Maricopa announced Wednesday the Maricopa Esports League is entering the final preparation stages for launch.
The City of Maricopa will have one the first municipal esports recreation programs in the country.
"We feel this will give Maricopa gamers a chance to do what they love in a fun, competitive and social environment," said City of Maricopa programming and marketing coordinator Matthew Reiter.
The Maricopa Esports League will have a unique partnership with the Maricopa Unified School District.
Through the partnership, students from high school esports clubs will be "assisting in the operation, maintenance, and repair of the technology and network for the league," according to a news release.
"There's over 60 colleges offering scholarships in esports, so you cant discount it as a productive activity," said Bravous Youth Esports owner Scott Novis. "Esports is also built to be the kind of program where your child is going to meet other people that share their interests in order to form the types of groups and friendships that exist in neighborhoods."
Copper Sky Recreation Center will partner with students from the Maricopa Unified School District esports club to host a "Personal Computer Building 101 Class" this Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. for any member of the community hoping to learn how to build their own PC.
The computers being built will be used in the league as well, signifying one of the final stage before the league can launch, said the news release.
For more information on the esports league, join their Facebook page group.
