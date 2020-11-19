Marcus Bagley Ready for Sun Devil Basketball Season

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bobby Hurley and his No. 18 Sun Devils are less than a week away from opening their season on the road against second-ranked Baylor. For Marcus Bagley, getting to start the ASU basketball season is a dream come true, having attended Sun Devil games since he was a child.
"It was always something I looked forward to during the week like, 'When is the next home game?" freshman forward Marcus Bagley said. "Every time I went in there, I was locked in, I was cheering, I was cheering as much as I could. After the game, I'd go right in the backyard and literally pretend I was playing against U of A or something like that; I was on ASU playing against U of A in the championship."
The name "Bagley" might sound familiar. Marcus is the younger brother of Marvin Bagley III, the second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley is also the grandson of ASU all-time great Joe Caldwell. Still, Marcus desires to create a legacy for himself.
"Everyone knows me as Marvin Bagley's little brother or Joe Caldwell's grandson or stuff like that, but I made it a point to just focus on being the best me and if that's what they say that's what they say," Bagley said.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward, is just one of the many highly recruited Sun Devil freshmen to play this season, alongside freshman 5-star recruit Josh Christopher. Bagley agrees with Christopher that they will be the best freshman duo in the country.
"We're putting in that work together, we're building our chemistry, and we're good friends off the court, so I just don't see a weakness that we have," Bagley said.
When the No. 18 Sun Devils open their season against No. 2 Baylor on November 25, Bagley will have a hard time describing the moment.
"I've dreamed about putting the jersey on to be able to do it finally on the biggest stage against a good Baylor team. I'm going to be at a loss of words," Bagley said.