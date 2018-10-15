TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In one way or another, some fortunate ones get a precious moment of fame.
Pat Minnis knows this quite well.
Providing all kinds of coverages, the local Tempe State Farm agent works hard for his clients. He's drawn a tremendous buzz after appearing with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the National Two Agents Ad Campaign.
"It was awesome. Aaron was awesome. The guy Gabe, his name is David, but he plays Gabe, he was awesome. They made it totally easy for me. I'm from Louisiana and I've gotten so many Facebook requests and so many emails from people from Louisiana and it’s cool. People I haven't talk to in 30 years reached out and it’s been awesome to talk to old friends, that’s the best part of it," said Minnis.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Sports in Arizona]
The talk of his company, Minnis auditioned and beat out over 19,000 agents for the role.
"When I got out there, I thought it was going to be one commercial. And I thought there would be other agents there, but it was just me. And we shot every single commercial, so I lucked out," said Minnis.
Pat shot the commercials in Hollywood in July and yes, the added bonus was he was paid and sees residual checks.
"I hang out at the mailbox," said Minnis.
In real life, Minnis really is my State Farm Agent. The commercials take Minnis back to the times where he used to cover sports as a sportscaster in Louisiana and the Carolinas.
"For 17 years, my goal was to get to national TV. And I became an agent and I get to national TV, which makes no sense. There was like 50 people watching us. And you know as well as I do, we're used to people watching us and it's live. So, I was comfortable in being in front of the camera and that all goes back to being a sportscaster," said Minnis.
He's the superstar agent, who can do TV news, commercials and save you money on your insurance!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.