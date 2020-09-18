PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- The Arizona High School football season kicks off on October 2. The Chandler Wolves are looking to repeat a state title, with the help of defensive star player Brandon Buckner.
For the Buckner household, football and family go hand in hand.
The 6'1" 234-pound outside linebacker and defensive end Brandon put up numbers as a junior that were unreal in his 9-game season.
His stats included 53 tackles, 24 for loss, and he was one of the best at attacking the quarterback with his 16 sacks. According to Brandon, that's not always how he operates.
"Outside of football I’m just really chill," Brandon said. "I just know how to flip on the switch."
Brandon comes from a football family. His father, Brentson Buckner, is the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach. Brentson played for more than a decade in the NFL. His son Brandon, has his sights on setting his own legacy in the game.
"I'm super proud of my son, he works hard," Brentson said. "He’s never taken for granted that (I) played NFL football or (that) he coaches NFL football."
For Brandon, their bond is special.
"That's my best friend," Brandon said. "He teaches me a lot on and off the field being a young man in today’s society and then on the field just giving me all of the knowledge that he has and using it to my abilities."
Brandon’s football talent has been recognized nationally, as being the only Arizonan to make the first team all American preseason list, with plans to play at the University of Oregon next season.
"Being a dad of an All-American, it's good and bad because now he can look at me in the face and say that he’s better than me at that age," Brentson said.
"It definitely means a lot just representing Arizona and how much talent we have here for high school football you know," Brandon said.
Growing up in a football household, there was never an off-switch between dinners and reviewing game film. Brandon's dad was there for him, through the good and the bad.
"When I used to play flag (football), I could never finish a game because I used to cry," Brandon said. "My dad used to take me out of the games and we’d go get Chick-Fil-A or McDonald's and he’d just tell me pick your head up things are going to get better."
"The thing that I'm super proud of is the way he attacks the football field is the same way he attacks life off the field," Brentson said. "He's not a guy who’s so stuck on himself that he won’t help the next guy."
Chandler opens their season on the road against the Liberty Lions on October 2.