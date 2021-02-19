Liberty Lions senior Miles Guliford is one of 16 boys from across the country up for the final spot at the high school 3-Point Championship, held in Indianapolis the week of the Final Four. Guliford will need to win four rounds of online voting to get there.

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Miles Guliford can straight upstroke it. Like any great shooter, the Liberty senior knows it, too.

"The greatest," Guliford says when asked how good of a shooter he is.

Guliford is one of 16 boys from across the country, and the only Arizonan, in the running for a spot at the American Family Insurance 3-Point Championship.

"Excited," says Guliford. "Grateful. All the hard work throughout my high school career, just paying off now."

If Guliford can win four rounds of online voting, he would compete in Indianapolis, the host city of this year's men's basketball NCAA Tournament, the week of the Final Four.

"I'm wanting to prove myself that I'm the best three-point shooter," says Guliford.

The first round of voting concludes February 22nd, at 11 a.m. MT. Fans can vote daily until then. The quarterfinal, semifinal, and final rounds of voting will then follow, each lasting one week.

Guliford, however, is more worried about the rest of his team's season. The Lions are off to a 10-2 start, with the lefty shooter leading the way, scoring 15 points per game.

"The best start in our program's history," says Guliford. "Just getting better every day, going all-out with effort, and making a run toward state."

 

