PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona All-Pro wide receiver (and perennial fan favorite) Larry Fitzgerald has announced the dates and location of his eighth annual youth football camp.
The Larry Fitzgerald Football ProCamp presented by Brooklyn Bedding and Game On Mouthguards will be held March 30-31 at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.
Campers will learn fundamental football skills, as well as get the opportunity to meet and interact with Fitz. Each participant will receive a souvenir autograph and team photo.
Fitzgerald will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to first- through eighth-grade boys and girls of all skill levels.
Scholarships will be available through various local charitable partners.
Space is limited so parents are encouraged to sign up their young football players as soon as possible.
Pizza Hut, Citi, Welch’s Fruit Snacks, and EnergIce are all sponsors of the even.
Registration and more information are available at LarryFitzgeraldCamp.com.
